Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $57.67 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,354 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $57,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.37. 1,729,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,361. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

