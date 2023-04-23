Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AGG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.17. 5,367,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,475. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.99.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

