Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 2,003 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,065. The company has a market cap of $280.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $219.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

