Aurora Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Installed Building Products by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Installed Building Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at $754,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP opened at $122.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $125.87. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.01%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

