Aurora Investment Counsel Has $840,000 Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIRC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

AIRC opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

