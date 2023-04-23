Aurora Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.7 %

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

NYSE:TNL opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $58.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.