AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

AT&T stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

