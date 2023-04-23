ASD Price Tops $0.0557 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $36.78 million and $4.16 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00028371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,521.27 or 0.99969634 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0574982 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,119,913.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

