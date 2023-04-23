ASD (ASD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.11 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $38.03 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00028946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018918 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,589.48 or 0.99982318 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05580108 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,013,350.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

