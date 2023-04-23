Arrow Financial (AROW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, April 24th.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.40%. On average, analysts expect Arrow Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of AROW stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $371.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.67. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $36.51.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

In related news, Director Gary C. Dake bought 1,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,290.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $68,454. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 39,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AROW. TheStreet cut Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

