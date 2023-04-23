Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,016 shares during the period. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund makes up approximately 1.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 673,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 191,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Increases Dividend

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%.

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

