Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
ARQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.83.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,438,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,066,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after buying an additional 954,597 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 108.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 245,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $114,000.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
