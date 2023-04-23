Archer Investment Corp Sells 250 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.82. 383,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

