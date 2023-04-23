Archer Investment Corp Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,955 shares. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

