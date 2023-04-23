Archer Investment Corp Has $457,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.13. 979,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,403. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $165.59. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.