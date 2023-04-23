Archer Investment Corp Has $425,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

UJUL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,651 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

