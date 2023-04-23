Archer Investment Corp Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $196,498,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,762,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,660. The company has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $401.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

