Archer Investment Corp Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 460,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. 476,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,362. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $48.08.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

