Archer Investment Corp Acquires 1,223 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

