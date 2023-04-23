Ankr Price Reaches $0.0311 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $310.66 million and approximately $22.52 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00028438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018974 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,448.67 or 1.00019828 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03222204 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $21,436,441.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

