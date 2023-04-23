Analyzing Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) and Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) and Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pardes Biosciences and Decibel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pardes Biosciences N/A -45.41% -42.78% Decibel Therapeutics N/A -60.21% -42.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pardes Biosciences and Decibel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pardes Biosciences N/A N/A -$96.63 million ($1.67) -1.04 Decibel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.01 million ($2.51) -1.07

Risk & Volatility

Decibel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pardes Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pardes Biosciences has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decibel Therapeutics has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pardes Biosciences and Decibel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pardes Biosciences 0 3 1 0 2.25 Decibel Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Pardes Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.31%. Decibel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 243.87%. Given Decibel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Decibel Therapeutics is more favorable than Pardes Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Decibel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Pardes Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Decibel Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Decibel Therapeutics beats Pardes Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin. The company's lead gene therapy product candidate is DB-OTO to provide hearing to individuals born with profound hearing loss due to mutation of the otoferlin gene. It is also developing DB-ATO and AAV.201, a gene therapy program designed to restore balance in patients with bilateral vestibulopathy by regenerating lost hair cells within the vestibule; DB-020 for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AAV.103 to restore hearing in individuals with a gap junction beta-2 (GJB2) deficiency; AAV.104 to restore hearing in individuals with stereocilin (STRC) deficiency; and cochlear hair cell regeneration program, an AAV-based gene therapy that utilizes cell-selective expression of reprogramming factors to convert supporting cells into outer hair cells. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop gene therapies for monogenic forms of congenital hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Hearing Inc. and changed its name to Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2014. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

