Analyzing Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC – Get Rating) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evans & Sutherland Computer and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Microvast has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 669.23%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Microvast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microvast $204.49 million 1.57 -$158.20 million ($0.53) -1.96

Evans & Sutherland Computer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microvast beats Evans & Sutherland Computer on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

