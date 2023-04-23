Analysts Set Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Target Price at $328.67

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $304.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $213.27 and a twelve month high of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.85 and a 200 day moving average of $317.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

