Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) PT at $6.12

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.12.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %
ADAP stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $208.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.