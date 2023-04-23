Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) PT at $6.12

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

ADAP stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $208.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 3,703,418 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 9,320,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

