AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAO) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 159,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 114,297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AZAO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.32. 4,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.55. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (OCTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTT was launched on Sep 20, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

