Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AKAM. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

AKAM opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.68.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $25,077.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,214.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $25,077.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,214.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $131,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,184 shares of company stock worth $725,964 and have sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

