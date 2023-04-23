Aion Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $618,956.54 and $28,065.83 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00141895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00067939 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00038840 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

