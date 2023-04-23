Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 8.4% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $54,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

