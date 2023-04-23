Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Buys Shares of 33,600 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 46.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

