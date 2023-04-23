Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 0.8% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after purchasing an additional 222,244 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,587,000 after purchasing an additional 153,234 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,601,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 531,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,066,000 after acquiring an additional 85,534 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

Shares of MLM opened at $354.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $386.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.16 and a 200-day moving average of $346.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

