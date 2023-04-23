Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes $13.72 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,716,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Paycom Software by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $300.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

