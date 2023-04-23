Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New $16.20 Million Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $156.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day moving average is $154.31. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.90.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

