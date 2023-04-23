Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $25,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after acquiring an additional 162,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $102.26 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

