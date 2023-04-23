Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $708,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.39.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

