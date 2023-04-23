Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

