Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOLF. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Compass Point lowered Acushnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.63.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock valued at $101,811,476. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Acushnet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

