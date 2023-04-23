9,823 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89,927 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after buying an additional 157,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,296,000 after buying an additional 198,834 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,475,000 after acquiring an additional 71,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

Global Payments stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.89. 998,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,838. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $143.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

