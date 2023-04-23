47,341 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Acquired by Loup Funds LLC

Loup Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,373,000. Five Below makes up about 4.7% of Loup Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 602.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $200.59 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.81.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

