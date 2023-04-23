30,350 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $21.18.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

