18,968 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.23 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

