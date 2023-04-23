13,817 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.11.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

