yearn.finance Market Capitalization Reaches $273.38 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $8,292.04 or 0.29786302 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $273.38 million and approximately $19.23 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,969 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

