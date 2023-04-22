XYO Price Hits $0.0049 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $63.19 million and $642,056.34 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029207 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019033 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,451.99 or 1.00016149 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000117 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

