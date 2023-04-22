WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,850,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,491 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,359,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,208 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,170,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Stock Up 5.7 %

WM Technology Company Profile

Shares of WM Technology stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.73. 301,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,289. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

