Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New $449,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.4% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,372,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,937,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,129,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,717,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,280. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day moving average of $150.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $551.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

