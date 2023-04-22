Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $76,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.23. 1,308,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,984. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

