Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.0% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.98. 1,734,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,080. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.05. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.