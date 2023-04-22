Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $105,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after purchasing an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $77,871,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

PXD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.78. 1,497,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.45. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

