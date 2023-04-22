Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.30.

Shares of WDAY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.99. 906,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,391. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $217.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of -132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

