Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 420 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of COF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,318. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $139.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

